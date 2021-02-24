Weber scored twice on three shots and had four PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Ottawa. He also had four hits and four blocks with a plus-3 rating.

Weber did a lot of just about everything in this one, putting an end to both his 10-game goal drought and his seven-game point skid in the process. He got the Canadiens on the board with his first goal late in the opening period, sending a shot at the net from the side boards that deflected off a skate in front. His second tally, a heavy shot from the point, tied the game at 3-3 midway through the middle frame. The 35-year-old now has four goals and five assists in 18 games this season.