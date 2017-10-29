Canadiens' Shea Weber: Flashes well-rounded game
Weber compiled two assists and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 home win over the Rangers.
Montreal's highest-paid defenseman -- Weber's cashing in $7.857 million annually -- is starting to heat up offensively with four points over his last three games. Also, he currently ranks 27th in the entire league with 37 shots on goal through 11 contests. Montreal has the fewest amount of points in the entire league, but it'll be up to leaders like Weber to right the team's woes and be competitive within the Atlantic Division. However, that's easier said than done with offensive powerhouses Tampa Bay and Toronto in the fold.
