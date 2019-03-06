Canadiens' Shea Weber: Fuels win with two points
Weber scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
The goal was Weber's 10th of the season, providing the Canadiens with valuable insurance just 41 seconds into the third period. The 33-year-old blueliner added two hits, two blocked shots, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in a strong performance. With 25 points in 43 games, his scoring is in line with his usual rates, but a face injury earlier in the campaign has weakened his season numbers.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Tallies helper in lopsided win•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Blasts power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Multi-point effort•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores in lopsided win•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Nothing to show for in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...