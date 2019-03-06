Canadiens' Shea Weber: Fuels win with two points

Weber scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The goal was Weber's 10th of the season, providing the Canadiens with valuable insurance just 41 seconds into the third period. The 33-year-old blueliner added two hits, two blocked shots, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in a strong performance. With 25 points in 43 games, his scoring is in line with his usual rates, but a face injury earlier in the campaign has weakened his season numbers.