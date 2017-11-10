Canadiens' Shea Weber: Game-time decision
Weber's (lower body) status for Saturday's clash with Buffalo will be determined prior to puck drop.
Prior to getting hurt, Weber was struggling to tickle the twine, as he went goalless in his previous seven outings. The defenseman has found other ways to contribute, however, with seven assists in those appearances. If the veteran can't give it a go versus the Sabres, Brandon Davidson figures to continue filling in on the blue line.
