Canadiens' Shea Weber: Garners two assists
Weber grabbed a pair of helpers in Saturday's 6-5 win over Toronto.
After failing to register a shot in the season opener, Weber used his booming shot eight times versus the Leafs. While he wasn't able to drive one past the keeper, the blueliner helped his teammates pull off the shootout win. If he keeps getting off shots at this rate, the veteran is bound to open his goal account sooner rather than later, perhaps even in Wednesday's matchup with Buffalo.
