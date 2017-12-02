Canadiens' Shea Weber: Gearing up to play Saturday
Weber (lower body) took to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. This means the venerable defenseman should be active for the home game against the Red Wings.
The power-play quarterback took part in morning skate, which was a big hint that he'd suit up for this contest. Montreal has emerged from its early-season slump, despite having Weber's services for the past six games. It's safe to follow suit and activate him in fantasy leagues at this time.
