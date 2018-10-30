Canadiens' Shea Weber: Gets on ice Monday

Weber (knee) skated Monday along with a member of the Canadiens' training staff, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Weber is on schedule to return by mid-December; however, general manager Marc Bergevin insists the team won't rush the Captain's return. The Canadiens have played well without Weber -- they have the fifth-best goals-against average (2.47 GAA) -- if that continues, the team can afford not to rush his return.