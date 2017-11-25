Canadiens' Shea Weber: Gets therapy day Friday, return uncertain

Weber (lower body) was given a therapy day and sat out Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Head coach Claude Julien was not ready to declare Weber ready to return Saturday after missing the last two games. The coach wants to have the defenseman evaluated during the day before a decision is made as to his availability against the Sabres at the Bell Centre.

