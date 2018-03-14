Canadiens' Shea Weber: Goes under knife Tuesday

Weber (foot) had surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out six months.

The six-month time frame means Weber could sit out some of training camp and be in danger of missing the start of the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old blueliner eclipsed 15 goals and 40 points in each of the previous four seasons, but he fell short this campaign with just 16 points in 26 contests. Nevertheless, Weber was able to log a whopping 25:21 of ice time and averaged 2.88 shots on goal per game this year.