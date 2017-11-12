Canadiens' Shea Weber: Has team-high ice time return

Weber had one shot on net and one hit over 28:22 of ice time in Saturdays' 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

Weber had missed Thursday's loss to Minnesota due to a lower-body injury, but was back to normal and given team-high ice time. In Weber's previous game -- Tuesday's win over Vegas -- he wasn't the Canadiens' playing-time leader for the first time this season. Head coach Claude Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that he's trying to reduce Weber's workload, but those are plans the coach can't realistically follow with any consistency.