Canadiens' Shea Weber: Headed to IR
Montreal placed Weber (lower body) on injured reserve Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The full extent of Weber's injury has yet to be determined, but he'll miss at least a week with his lower-body issue. The recently recalled Xavier Ouellet will round out the Canadiens' depth on the back end until Weber's ready to rejoin the lineup.
