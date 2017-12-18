Canadiens' Shea Weber: Heading back to Montreal

Weber will return home to rest his lingering foot injury, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

The Habs are reportedly going to "shut him down for a bit," rather than allowing Weber to continue to play through his foot ailment. While coach Claude Julien didn't provide specifics, the veteran has been effectively ruled out for the remainder of the team's three-game swing through Western Canada. Replacing the 32-year-old's minutes (25:21) will be a significant challenge for the rest of the blue line.