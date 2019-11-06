Canadiens' Shea Weber: Helps set up game-winning goal

Weber collected an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

Weber set up Ben Chiarot's game-winner, feeding his teammate after faking a shot that had Boston's defense all mixed up. Known for his big shot, Weber has only scored twice this season, but the towering blueliner has collected eight assists in the absence of goals and has 10 points in 15 games.

