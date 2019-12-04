Canadiens' Shea Weber: Helps team snap out of funk

Weber finished Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders with two points.

Weber's first point of the evening came in the form of a primary assist on Brendan Gallagher's 11th goal of the season, one that gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead, a lead that they'd extend and, ultimately, protect. On a night where Montreal was honoring former club captains, oddly enough, Weber -- the current captain -- scored the empty-net goal that sealed his team's first win since Nov. 15. Weber now has 23 points in 28 games played in 2019-20.