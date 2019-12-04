Canadiens' Shea Weber: Helps team snap out of funk
Weber finished Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders with two points.
Weber's first point of the evening came in the form of a primary assist on Brendan Gallagher's 11th goal of the season, one that gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead, a lead that they'd extend and, ultimately, protect. On a night where Montreal was honoring former club captains, oddly enough, Weber -- the current captain -- scored the empty-net goal that sealed his team's first win since Nov. 15. Weber now has 23 points in 28 games played in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.