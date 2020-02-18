Canadiens' Shea Weber: In against Detroit

Weber (foot) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Weber will be returning to action less than one week after he was given a 4-6 week recovery timetable by Montreal's medical staff, so he'll almost certainly be at less than 100 percent against Detroit. Nonetheless, the veteran blueliner is expected to take on a featured role Tuesday, skating on the Candiens' top pairing and first power-play unit. Despite the questions surrounding his health, owners shouldn't hesitate to slot the former Predator back into their lineups, as he's been a rock-solid fantasy option when healthy this season, racking up 13 goals and 34 points to go along with 157 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 55 appearances.