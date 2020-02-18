Canadiens' Shea Weber: In against Detroit
Weber (foot) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Weber will be returning to action less than one week after he was given a 4-6 week recovery timetable by Montreal's medical staff, so he'll almost certainly be at less than 100 percent against Detroit. Nonetheless, the veteran blueliner is expected to take on a featured role Tuesday, skating on the Candiens' top pairing and first power-play unit. Despite the questions surrounding his health, owners shouldn't hesitate to slot the former Predator back into their lineups, as he's been a rock-solid fantasy option when healthy this season, racking up 13 goals and 34 points to go along with 157 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 55 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Could play Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Sidelined 4-6 weeks•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Avoids aggravation of previous injury•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Could miss rest of 2019-20 campaign•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out until next week at earliest•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out for next three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.