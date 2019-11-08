Canadiens' Shea Weber: Keeps rolling amid OT loss
Weber scored his third goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Thursday.
Weber has recorded five points over his last five games, with his most recent goal giving him 11 in 15 games this season. Weber led Montreal with five shots on goal in the loss, also finishing with a blocked shot and two hits.
