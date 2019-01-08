Canadiens' Shea Weber: Leaves Monday's game
Weber (face) left Monday's game against Minnesota and will not return, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Weber blocked a shot during the first period that bounced off his face and sent him off to the bench. He actually played several more shifts before the end of the period, but apparently the team deemed him unfit to play during intermission. The big-bodied defenseman has six goals and 12 points in just 18 games since his late-November debut, and any absence would be a huge blow for Montreal and fantasy owners alike. The team should have another update on his injury after the game.
