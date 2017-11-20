Canadiens' Shea Weber: Leaves practice early

Weber exited Monday's practice after just a few minutes of skating, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While there was no update from the team regarding the nature of Weber's absence, it could be related to the fact that he logged just 21:09 of ice time against Toronto on Saturday -- nearly five minutes below his season average. Despite the potential injury, the defenseman will still be with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip. In the event the all-star is unable to play, he would likely be replaced by either Brandon Davidson or David Schlemko (hand), who seems to be trending in the right direction in his recovery.