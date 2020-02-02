Canadiens' Shea Weber: Lights lamp late in loss
Weber scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Weber struck 52 seconds after Gustav Nyquist deposited an empty-netter. The tally snapped a 14-game goal drought for the big defenseman, who's up to 13 goals, 34 points, 156 shots through 54 games. He's exceeded his point production from last season, and continues to provide a strong physical presence with 95 blocked shots, 93 hits and 24 PIM.
