Weber scored a power-play goal on five shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Weber provided the second goal for the Canadiens, which stood as the game-winner. He has a tally and two helpers on a three-game point streak to start the year, and all of his points have come with a man advantage. Weber has added six PIM and five hits.
