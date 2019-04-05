Canadiens' Shea Weber: Lights lamp Thursday
Weber tallied a power-play goal, two penalty minutes and two hits during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.
Weber's marker late in the first frame turned out to be the high water mark for the Habs who were unable to solve Capitals netminder Braden Holtby the rest of the way. The 33-year-old has mustered five goals, 10 points and a plus-5 rating over his last 17 games and remains one of the more valuable fantasy defenders even after missing the first 24 games of the season due to a knee injury.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Provides difference maker in win•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Effective despite loss•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Fuels win with two points•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Tallies helper in lopsided win•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Blasts power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...