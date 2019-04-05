Canadiens' Shea Weber: Lights lamp Thursday

Weber tallied a power-play goal, two penalty minutes and two hits during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Weber's marker late in the first frame turned out to be the high water mark for the Habs who were unable to solve Capitals netminder Braden Holtby the rest of the way. The 33-year-old has mustered five goals, 10 points and a plus-5 rating over his last 17 games and remains one of the more valuable fantasy defenders even after missing the first 24 games of the season due to a knee injury.