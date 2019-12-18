Canadiens' Shea Weber: Lights lamp with man advantage
Weber scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Weber's 11th tally of the year stretch the lead to two goals, where it would remain for the rest of the third period. Weber has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's up to 28 points, 103 shots on goal, 66 blocked shots and 56 hits in 34 games this year. Injuries have limited the 34-year-old to just 84 games and 49 points over the previous two campaigns, but his .82 points-per-game pace in 2019-20 would be the best of his career if he can sustain it.
