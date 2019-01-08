Canadiens' Shea Weber: Likely to play Tuesday

Weber is not dealing with a fractured cheek after a deflected puck hit him in the face in Monday's game against the Wild, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports, adding that the defenseman is expected to play Tuesday night against the Red Wings.

While it's obviously an encouraging sign that Weber traveled to Detroit for the upcoming game, conservative fantasy owners will want to make sure the venerable rearguard is indeed good to go, and that's something Habs coach Claude Julien couldn't quite commit to as of Tuesday morning. Essentially, Weber -- who has produced six goals and just as many assists through 19 games -- will be a game-time call.