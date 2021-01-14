Weber had a power-play assist, one shot, one hit, one blocked shot and two PIM over a team-high 24:35 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto.

Weber had the secondary assist on Tomas Tatar's power-play goal which gave Montreal a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. Across-the-board output is not surprising from Weber, the Habs' No. 1 defenseman, who led the team in ice time last season and serves on both special-team units. Montreal's next game is Saturday on the road against Edmonton.