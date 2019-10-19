Canadiens' Shea Weber: Logs first two-pointer

Weber scored a goal and had an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues. He added one hit over 21:37 of ice time.

Weber logged his first multi-point effort of the season. He finished off the game with an empty netter and earlier was the secondary helper on a power-play goal, his second power-play point. He's gotten off to a slow start -- Saturday's goal was his first -- but the captain has three points over the last two games.