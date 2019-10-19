Canadiens' Shea Weber: Logs first two-pointer
Weber scored a goal and had an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues. He added one hit over 21:37 of ice time.
Weber logged his first multi-point effort of the season. He finished off the game with an empty netter and earlier was the secondary helper on a power-play goal, his second power-play point. He's gotten off to a slow start -- Saturday's goal was his first -- but the captain has three points over the last two games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.