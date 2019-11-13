Canadiens' Shea Weber: Logs heavy minutes after illness
Weber had an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, three blocks and two minor penalties over 23:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Blue Jackets.
Weber overcame a virus that forced him to miss practice Monday and Tuesday's morning skate to log a normal allotment of playing time. He's recorded points in four straight games and has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) this season.
