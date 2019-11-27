Canadiens' Shea Weber: Logs lone goal
Weber scored a goal on two shots and added a hit in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Bruins.
Weber tied the game at one apiece midway through the first period, but that was it for the Canadiens, who were embarrassed by their division rival at Bell Centre. It was the second straight game with a goal for Weber, who has six over the last nine games.
