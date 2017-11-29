Canadiens' Shea Weber: Misses Tuesday's practice
Weber (lower body) did not practice Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Head coach Claude Julien indicated Weber's recovery is going well, but the team's training staff hasn't given him the green light. The Canadiens are 2-1-1 in four games without the veteran defenseman. Jeff Petry has absorbed extra ice time without much drop off, and more importantly, the good Carey Price is back. That gives Julien the luxury to not rush Weber, who is expected to miss Wednesday's home game against Ottawa.
