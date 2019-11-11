Canadiens' Shea Weber: Missing from practice
Weber is under the weather and missed Monday's practice session.
Weber recorded four goals and three assists in his previous six games, so his potential absence versus Columbus on Tuesday would limit the Habs' offense. After dealing with injuries in each of the previous two seasons, the all-star bluneliner appears to have rediscovered his offensive touch and could get back over the 40-point mark for the first time since 2016-17, his first year with Montreal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.