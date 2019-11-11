Canadiens' Shea Weber: Missing from practice

Weber is under the weather and missed Monday's practice session.

Weber recorded four goals and three assists in his previous six games, so his potential absence versus Columbus on Tuesday would limit the Habs' offense. After dealing with injuries in each of the previous two seasons, the all-star bluneliner appears to have rediscovered his offensive touch and could get back over the 40-point mark for the first time since 2016-17, his first year with Montreal.