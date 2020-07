Weber was a non-participant for Tuesday's training camp session, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Weber was with the team for Monday's practice, so it's unclear if this is a long-term issue or simply a maintenance day for the veteran. Prior to the league shutdown, the defenseman was stuck in a six-game pointless streak. A matchup with the Penguins for the play-in round could minimize Weber's usage in playoff pools but could be a solid contrarian play if the Habs advance.