Weber and the Canadiens won't play the Oilers on Monday due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
The Canadiens placed both Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in COVID-19 protocol Monday, and the NHL is calling off the game to conduct proper contact tracing. Weber has recorded 14 points through 31 games thi syear. The team's next scheduled game is Wednesday against the Oilers.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Distributes two apples•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Chips in with helper•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Ends goal drought on power play•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Fills up box score•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Logs assist in milestone game•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Provides power-play helper•