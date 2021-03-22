Weber and the Canadiens won't play the Oilers on Monday due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

The Canadiens placed both Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in COVID-19 protocol Monday, and the NHL is calling off the game to conduct proper contact tracing. Weber has recorded 14 points through 31 games thi syear. The team's next scheduled game is Wednesday against the Oilers.