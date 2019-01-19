Canadiens' Shea Weber: Multi-point effort
Weber had two assists, one shot on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Weber, who had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win over Florida, has posted two consecutive multi-point efforts. The four-point run over two games comes after Weber experienced a five-game point drought, his longest such stretch of the season. He has 16 points in 25 games, a pace of .64 points-per-game, ahead of his career average of .58 per game.
