Canadiens' Shea Weber: Multi-point effort

Weber had two assists, one shot on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Weber, who had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win over Florida, has posted two consecutive multi-point efforts. The four-point run over two games comes after Weber experienced a five-game point drought, his longest such stretch of the season. He has 16 points in 25 games, a pace of .64 points-per-game, ahead of his career average of .58 per game.