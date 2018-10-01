Canadiens' Shea Weber: Named captain
Weber (knee) was named the 30th captain of the Canadiens on Monday.
Weber replaces Max Pacioretty, who was notably traded to Vegas this offseason. Based on talent and experience, the 33-year-old is a fine choice for the role. However he's also dealing with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until December, so the Habs will be without their captain for a couple months to start the season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...