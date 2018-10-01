Canadiens' Shea Weber: Named captain

Weber (knee) was named the 30th captain of the Canadiens on Monday.

Weber replaces Max Pacioretty, who was notably traded to Vegas this offseason. Based on talent and experience, the 33-year-old is a fine choice for the role. However he's also dealing with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until December, so the Habs will be without their captain for a couple months to start the season.

