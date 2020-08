Weber tallied a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Weber cleaned up a rebound for the Canadiens' lone goal of the contest. The captain has scored in three straight games, adding two assists, six hits, 10 shots and a plus-4 rating in that span. Weber will likely continue to see big minutes on the top pairing and first power-play unit during the playoffs.