Weber won't play until Tuesday, March 30 at the earliest after the Canadiens' next three games were postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, per NHL Public Relations.

The Canadiens have multiple players in virus protocol. Two games against the Oilers and one game against the Senators will be rescheduled. The Habs are hoping to return to practice Monday. Weber has produced 14 points through 31 games this year.