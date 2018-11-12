Canadiens' Shea Weber: No change to timetable

Weber (knee) has not seen the estimated timetable for his returned changed according to head coach Claude Julien.

Weber skated with his teammates Monday, which is why there was suddenly some optimism that he may return before the middle of December. However, the veteran defenseman didn't participate in any contact drills, so perhaps Julien felt is was necessary to throw some cold water on the speculation. Don't expect Weber back any sooner than previously established, at least for now.