According to Arpon Basu of The Athletic, head coach Dominique Ducharme doesn't expect Weber (upper body) to return on the team's current road trip.

The Canadiens have four road games -- in Ottawa on Wednesday and in Toronto for three contests -- between now and Saturday, which effectively rules Weber out until May 10 against the Oilers, at the earliest. The veteran blueliner has missed three games thus far with the injury.