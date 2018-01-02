Canadiens' Shea Weber: Not expected back Tuesday

Weber (foot) is still not practicing with the team, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He's expected to miss Tuesday's home game against the Sharks.

Weber was idled for the final six games of Montreal's recent road trip and has missed a total of 13 games this season, all believed to be stemming from a blocked shot in the opening game of the season. Head coach Claude Julien said it was impossible to put a timeline on Weber's return.