Canadiens' Shea Weber: Not making trip
Weber (foot) will not join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip.
It seems the Habs rarely have good news when it comes to a potential return for Weber, as his absence will reach 26 games by the time the team returns to Montreal. When he was healthy, the defenseman notched 16 points in 26 outings and appeared to be poised for a solid 2017-18 campaign. Whenever the veteran is given the all-clear, look for David Schlemko or Victor Mete to be bumped from the lineup.
