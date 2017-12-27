Canadiens' Shea Weber: Not traveling with team
Weber (foot) did not travel with the team, as it departed on a three-game road trip.
The news effectively rules Weber out for Montreal's next three outings and will extend his absence to six games due to his foot malady. Prior to this latest stint on the sidelines, the veteran has tallied a mere three points in his six previous contests. On the year, the blueline has been limited to 26 matchups, with no clear timeline for when he will be ready to return.
