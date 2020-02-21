Canadiens' Shea Weber: Notches 14th goal
Weber scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Washington.
Weber scored in his usual fashion Thursday, teeing up a rocket from just inside the blue line late in the first period. With his 14th goal of the season, the 34-year-old ties his total from last season. Weber now has two goals and four points in 17 games since the start of January.
