Weber had a power-play assist, five shots on net, three hits and one blocked shot in Montreal's 5-3 win over Winnipeg in Game 1 of their playoff series Wednesday.

Weber, who missed the final eight games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, has played all eight games of the postseason. The assist was his first postseason point, although he's had an impact in other areas. The defenseman has 23 shots, 24 hits and 11 blocked shots thus far in the playoffs.