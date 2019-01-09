Canadiens' Shea Weber: Nothing to show for in return
Weber logged 24:08 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
It doesn't appear the 33-year-old will miss time after taking a puck to the face in the team's last game, which is good news for him and his owners. On Tuesday, the Canadiens' captain wore a full face mask to protect a fractured cheekbone. While Weber failed to find the scoresheet, he was able to make an impact on the game, finishing with a hit, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots.
