Canadiens' Shea Weber: Nothing to show for in return

Weber logged 24:08 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

It doesn't appear the 33-year-old will miss time after taking a puck to the face in the team's last game, which is good news for him and his owners. On Tuesday, the Canadiens' captain wore a full face mask to protect a fractured cheekbone. While Weber failed to find the scoresheet, he was able to make an impact on the game, finishing with a hit, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots.