Canadiens' Shea Weber: Now among top-10 offensive defenders

Weber set up two goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

For all the criticism of the trade that brought him to Montreal, Weber just continues to produce. Right now, he's 10th overall in scoring (three goals, eight assists) from the blue line -- that's better than a 60-point pace. Weber isn't slowing down, but pounce if his owner thinks that's the case. There is plenty of fantasy goodness in that jersey.