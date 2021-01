Weber notched a power-play assist and three hits in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Weber has a goal and three assists through four games this season, and all of his points have come with a man advantage. The 35-year-old blueliner had the secondary helper on the second of Tyler Toffoli's three goals Wednesday. Weber has added 10 shots on goal, six PIM and eight hits this season, providing solid value across categories for fantasy managers.