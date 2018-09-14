Canadiens' Shea Weber: Optimistic about recovery

Weber (knee) believes he can come back stronger when he's fully healthy, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Earlier in the week, Weber expressed that he "feels amazing" following his March ankle surgery. The bigger concern, however, is how he progresses from the knee procedure he underwent in June. He isn't expected to be ready for game situations until December, but the fact that he believes he can be "as good if not stronger" is surely a step in the right direction for his long-term value.