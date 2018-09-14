Canadiens' Shea Weber: Optimistic about recovery
Weber (knee) believes he can come back stronger when he's fully healthy, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Earlier in the week, Weber expressed that he "feels amazing" following his March ankle surgery. The bigger concern, however, is how he progresses from the knee procedure he underwent in June. He isn't expected to be ready for game situations until December, but the fact that he believes he can be "as good if not stronger" is surely a step in the right direction for his long-term value.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...