Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out 5-6 months

Weber will miss 5-6 months after undergoing knee surgery in June, the team announced Thursday.

Weber was originally expected to be ready for training camp based on his recovery from foot surgery, but after meeting with an orthopedic surgeon, it was determined the veteran would require arthroscopic knee surgery to fix a torn meniscus in his right knee. Per the team's release, the blueliner won't be available until mid-December at the earliest, which would likely mean he misses an entire 12-month period due to injury -- he last played Dec. 16 versus Ottawa. Even once Weber is cleared to play, there is no guarantee he will produce to the same level he did when he was with Nashville, making him a huge risk in season-long fantasy formats.