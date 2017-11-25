Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out again Saturday
Weber (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Louis Jean of TVA Sports reports.
Weber took part in Saturday's morning skate, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait until Monday against Columbus for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. Jakub Jerabek will likely continue to occupy a bottom-pairing role until Weber is cleared to play.
