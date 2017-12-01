Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out again Thursday
Weber (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Red Wings.
Per Sportsnet's Eric Engels, the Canadiens will now place Weber on injured reserve in order to open up a roster spot for a potential recall from their minor-league affiliate. However, Weber's placement on IR will undoubtedly be retroactive in nature, which means he'll still be eligible to return to action Saturday. The Habs should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status following Saturday's morning skate.
