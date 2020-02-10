Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out for next three games
Weber (lower body) won't travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, starting Wednesday versus the Bruins.
Weber has already been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Coyotes, and his next chance to play is Saturday versus the Stars, although he's considered doubtful for that game, according to John Lu of TSN.ca. Xavier Ouellete and Christian Folin will continue to rotate into the bottom pairing, while Victor Mete should bump to the top.
